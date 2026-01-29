ETV Bal Bharat ranks third amongst kids’ channel nationwide: Barc Rating

ETV Bal Bharat has marked a major milestone by securing third position in the All-India Kids category at the completion of its fourth year of broadcast- signaling a remarkable growth journey in a highly competitive segment.

In the second week of 2026, the channel recorded an impressive 70 million impressions, as per Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India rating.The channel is placed just behind industry leaders Nick and Pogo, firmly establishing its position as the number three kids’ channel nationwide.

The achievement reflects ETV Bal Bharat’s strong content strategy and consistent audience engagement. The channel continues to win young viewers’ hearts with a rich mix of mythology- inspired shows and original programming, including popular shows like Rudra and Shiva, along with acclaimed original IP movies such as Abhimanyu- The Young Yodha, Bal Bahubali, and Akasa. These titles have received widespread appreciation from children for their storytelling, cultural connect, and engaging visuals.

Regionally, ETV Bal Bharat remains a dominant force. The channel has been holding the number one position in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for over a year, further strengthening its leadership in the Telugu kids’ entertainment space. Adding to this achievement, ETV Bal Bharat ranks number one in time spent among all kids’ channels, highlighting deep viewer loyalty and sustained engagement.