The Industrial Design Centre (IDC) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced the launch of the First Films Fest (FFF), a three day event dedicated to fostering innovation, collaboration, and excellence in animation filmmaking for first-time directors.

This initiative aims to provide a platform for emerging filmmakers to showcase their debut works, engage in industry discussions, and build networks that bridge academia, creativity, and the global film market.

The festival, set to take place on the IDC and IIT Bombay campus, will curate and screen 25 completed animated films from submissions made within the last five years. From these, a jury will select three finalists who will receive residencies within India’s premier design school for one semester and be mentored for their next film, sponsored by industry partners to support their next projects.

“FFF is more than a festival; it’s a launchpad for the next generation of Indian storytellers. FFF celebrates the first films by animation filmmakers, the seminal spark of a creative journey. It aims to foster conversations between emerging and established voices through screenings, panels, workshops and global showcases. In spotlighting emerging voices in animation it creates a space for dialogue, reflection, and cross-cultural exchange,” said IDC festival curator Shilpa Ranade.

FFF festival director Nishith Takia shared, “By uniting filmmakers, producers, investors, and tech innovators, we aim to nurture India’s burgeoning animation industry and position it on the global stage. This event aligns with IDC and IIT’s commitment to blending academic excellence with real-world creative opportunities.”

Key festival components include:

Film screenings

Technical talks and panels

Making of iconic films:

Workshops and masterclasses:

Networking and collaboration

AI in handcrafted animation focus.

This is the first time ever that most of the premier design schools of India have come together as one and have agreed to broadcast the whole festival live at their premises. This allows the festival to reach thousands of students and professionals across the country who cannot travel to Bombay for the event.

The event will bring together a wide spectrum of participants such as Sreekar Prasad who had edited 600 feature films in 10 languages including RRR, won nine National Awards and 30 other awards, DoP Avik Mukhopadhyay another National Award winner and Nakul Kamte, who won the National Award for sync sound of the film, Lagaan. The festival also has producer and director of the recent biggest animation box office hit, Mahavatar Narsimha sharing how they met and overcame the challenges faced during the various stages of film making, from concept to release. There are almost 30 sessions running parallelly in three days at three auditoriums at IDC, IIT Bombay.

By creating an ecosystem of learning and collaboration, FFF seeks to bridge gaps in the Indian film industry, connect local talent with international festival directors and funding platforms, and promote Indian storytelling globally.