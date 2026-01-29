India’s SpinBot partners with gamer ClutchGod to represent Indian gaming

India’s gaming peripheral brand SpinBot has announced a repositioning to align itself more closely with the country’s gaming community. As part of this move, the company has partnered with gaming creator Vivek “ClutchGod” Horo, who will serve as its official brand ambassador.

The collaboration aims to spotlight grassroots gaming, emerging talent, and the realities of gaming in India, beyond highlight reels and tournament wins.

SpinBot founder Aamir Malik said, “In India, gaming is defined by gamers. Their grit, shared moments, and the unforgettable stories forged in every match. It felt like the right moment to formally commit to something bigger. SpinBot is evolving into a brand that stands for Indian gamers, reflects their diversity, and grows alongside the culture they are building.”

Horo shared, “SpinBot understands what it means to be a gamer in India. I have grown with this community, and I see SpinBot doing the same. This partnership is about representing Indian gaming honestly, inspiring new players, and building something that belongs to the community.”

Malik added, “Our goal is simple. To make SpinBot synonymous with Indian gaming culture. One that is inclusive, ambitious, and rooted in who we are.”

SpinBot, initially focused on reliable and accessible gaming gear, now offers a wider portfolio. Its range includes mobile accessories such as finger sleeves, coolers, controllers and headsets, alongside PC peripherals including keyboards, mice and mousepads. The products are designed to balance performance, durability and affordability for Indian gamers.