Indian animation breakthrough: ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ in Academy Awards race

Ashwin Kumar’s Mahavatar Narsimha has not just shattered box office expectations, it has taken a major leap on the global stage, earning a spot among the 35 eligible titles in the Animated Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards, scheduled for 16 March 2026.
For Kumar, the film represents a deeply personal journey. Once a VFX artist, he felt a strong affinity with the story of Lord Vishnu’s fourth avatar, Narasimha (the half‑man, half‑lion) guardian of dharma. Back in 2009, he subconsciously resolved to make this film.
To be included in the eligible titles for Oscars is a big feat for an Indian animated feature which had to best multiple challenges to land in theatres. A humble Kumar shares, “We are truly delighted, and it feels surreal to witness this moment, it reflects the love and support of the audience. We are proud to represent the first Indian animated feature to achieve such recognition. Our wish is that it uplifts the entire Indian animation industry in the years ahead, motivating and inspiring future artists to create indigenous, homegrown stories from India.”
As much as it was challenging to produce this film, it was a fulfulling journey for Kumar. To ensure the story’s authenticity, Kumar’s team consulted the Shastric Puranas, including the Srimad Bhagwat, Vishnu, Narasimha and Varaha Puranas, and visited Leela Sthals, which are pilgrimage sites associated with Narasimha.
Indian animation has often been confined to the label of “children’s content.” Mahavatar Narsimha has challenged that perception, setting a new benchmark for the industry. The film demonstrates that homegrown stories, told with boldness and authenticity, can stand alongside international releases. Its influence has now extended to the global stage, with the feature included among the 35 eligible titles in the Animated Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards, a landmark achievement for Indian animation.
The film also marks the beginning of a planned seven‑part cinematic universe, with the next chapter, Mahavatar Parshuram, already in development. Backed by stronger funding, advanced technology and a broader creative canvas, the sequel aims to push both visual and narrative boundaries further. Each instalment will adopt its own distinct tone and style while remaining part of a cohesive universe, giving the team scope to experiment and innovate with every story.
Mahavatar Narsimha is available to stream on Netflix.