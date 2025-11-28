Assemblage Entertainment marks milestone as its animation earns Academy Awards eligibility

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
DreamWorks Animation’s Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie and Steve Hudson’s Stitch Head have made a spot among the 35 eligible titles in the Animated Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards.
The animation for both films was created by Assemblage Entertainment in collaboration with other studios. Over the years, Assemblage Entertainment has established itself as one of India’s premier animation houses, contributing to an expanding portfolio of international projects.
On this major feat, Assemblage Entertainment CEO Arjun Madhavan shared, “Eligibility at the Academy Awards 2026 is a quiet but meaningful step, not just for these films, but for everyone shaping India’s place in global animation. We’re thankful to our partners for their trust and to our artists whose steady, consistent work makes opportunities like this possible. There’s still a long way to go, but it’s encouraging to see India’s craft finding its space on the world stage.”
Synopsis of Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie : Gabby and Grandma Gigi’s road trip takes an unexpected turn when Gabby’s prized dollhouse ends up with eccentric cat lady Vera. Gabby embarks on an adventure to reunite the Gabby Cats and retrieve her beloved dollhouse before it’s too late.
Synopsis of Stitch Head: The story centres on Stitch Head, a timid, stitched‑together creature brought to life by a Mad Professor in his Gothic castle. His role is to safeguard the professor’s other monstrous creations from the fearful townspeople of Grubbers Nubbin.
Assemblage played a central role in shaping the visual identity of both films, ensuring that the animation met the creative vision of DreamWorks and director Steve Hudson while maintaining the highest production standards.
This recognition at the Academy Awards marks another milestone in Assemblage’s journey. Over the past decade, the studio has collaborated with global partners on feature films, episodic content, and streaming projects, steadily expanding India’s footprint in the international animation industry. The eligibility of these two titles underscores how Indian studios are no longer just service providers but creative collaborators capable of delivering at the highest level.
Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie premiered in theaters on 26 September 2025, while Stitch Head had its theatrical release earlier this year on 10 June 2025. Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie is available to stream on Zee5 (with English and Hindi audio) and also on Prime Video (rent or buy), while Stitch Head is available on Prime Video India (rent or buy) and on Plex for free streaming.