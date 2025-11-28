‘Milo’s World’ app expands preschool series into interactive play

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
The Milo universe is expanding with the introduction of Milo’s World, an app developed from the preschool series noted for its approach to exploring different vocations.
Developed by Overtek Studio, Milo’s World is available on the Apple Store and Google Play. Based on the characters and setting of the first two series, the app presents children with a selection of professions through straightforward mini-games that use different mechanics and characters. As they advance, players can collect Milo Town stickers to place in their album.
The Milo’s World app includes a Paint and Colour section, allowing children to colour in characters from the series. It also contains a Milo TV section with clips and short videos introducing the main characters. In addition, there is an activities section where printable sheets are provided so the experience can be extended beyond the app.
DeAPlaneta Entertainment gaming and Interactive IPs head Jimena Tormo said, “With Milo’s World, we want to introduce children to the world of professions in a fun and interactive way. We have created a safe, colourful environment full of adventures where children can explore different professions some of which are rather unusual, such as detective or florist and develop their creativity and imagination alongside Milo and the other inhabitants of Milo Town.”
The game follows last summer’s release of the short-form series set in the Milo universe, introducing an interactive environment within the brand owned by DeAPlaneta Entertainment, which manages its development, licensing, and international expansion.
Milo’s World is a freemium app, offering a free beta version alongside a full paid version. The paid version is priced at €4.99 from 27 November. From 28 November, it will be available at €2.99 for one week as part of a Black Friday offer. After this period, the full version will be priced at €5.99.