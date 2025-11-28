News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Rajat Bansal, the chief technology officer (CTO) of Indian online gaming giant Games 24×7, has announced his resignation after four years with the company.
Bansal confirmed his departure via a heartfelt LinkedIn post, marking the end of what he described as a “transformative journey.” His tenure at the Mumbai-headquartered firm, which is backed by investors including Tiger Global and The Raine Group, saw significant scaling of its platforms, which operate skill games such as RummyCircle and fantasy sports platform My11Circle.
In his post, he reflected on his time leading the technology arm, citing his work on “large-scale products that touched over 100 million users” and building systems that managed “massive transaction volumes.”
He highlighted the technical achievements under his leadership, including driving innovation in personalisation and AI, optimising infrastructure, and building resilient, high-availability systems. Games 24×7 specialises in using behavioural science and technology to enhance the game-playing experience across its platforms.
Bansal paid tribute to his team of engineers and technology professionals, calling the collaboration the “highlight of [his] tenure.” He also extended his gratitude to founders Trivikraman Thampy and Bhavin Pandya, and the entire leadership team, for their trust and support.
Games 24×7, founded in 2006 by two New York University-trained economists, has grown to be a significant player in the Indian online gaming ecosystem.
Bansal concluded his message by stating he was “onward to new adventures,” signalling his move to a new professional chapter. Games 24×7 is yet to announce a successor for the CTO position.