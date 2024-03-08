Mattel and Nickelodeon is back with ‘Monster High’ season two

The second season of Mattel and Nickelodeon’s animated series Monster High will premiere on 11 March 2024 at 2 pm (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. The all-new episodes featuring original and legacy characters alike will continue to debut on the channel.

It’s a new semester in the 20-episode second season. The boo crew find themselves navigating a variety of monstrous situations, including a vacation at Scare-adise Resort that takes a mysterious turn, a mythological showdown during a music festival, a magic-powered competitive game night, and more. Throughout the all-new season, monster mayhem is always on the menu at Monster High. With each pop quiz the undead life throws their way, the fan-favourite monsters learn that they have what it takes to change the world.

The reimagined Monster High follows the iconic teenage children of legendary monsters Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein, Deuce Gorgon and friends as they discover who they are in the one place they all belong: Monster High.

“An all-new season of Monster High promises audiences more stories centred on friendship, acceptance, and of course, plenty of surprises,” said Mattel Television Studios global head Michelle Mendelovitz. “We are monstrously grateful to our cast, crew, and partners at Nickelodeon and Paramount+ who have helped us bring Mattel’s iconic Monster High brand and its important message of inclusivity to life in an all-new way.”

New cast members joining the second season include Anna Cathcart (XO, Kitty) as Jinafire Long, a Chinese dragon with weather powers and Rutina Wesley (True Blood) as Venus, a budding entrepreneur who owns a beachfront smoothie hut at the Scare-adise Resort.

Returning members of the voice cast include Gabrielle Nevaeh as Clawdeen Wolf, Courtney Lin as Draculaura, Iris Menas as Frankie Stein, Tony Revolori as Deuce Gorgon, Jonathan Melo as Clawd Wolf, Kausar Mohammed as Cleo De Nile, Valeria Rodriguez as Lagoona Blue, Alexa Kahn as Toralei Stripe, Alexander Polinsky as Heath Burns and Debra Wilson as Headmistress Bloodgood. Previously announced voices include Kate del Castillo as Selena Wolf, Rhea Seehorn as Medusa, Jessica Darrow as Skelita Calaveras, John O’Hurley as Hades, Debi Derryberry as Euryale, and America Young as Stheno.

Shea Fontana (Polly Pocket) serves as showrunner and co-executive producer, with Nick Filippi (Big Hero 6: The Series) as supervising producer. Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Big Kids Animation senior vice president Claudia Spinelli and development director and production executive in charge Nikki Price and for Mattel by Fred Soulie and Christopher Keenan.