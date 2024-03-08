Disney’s ‘Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation’ takes off this June

The creators of Disney Channel’s animated series Big City Greens, bring an original music-filled comedy-adventure movie Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation. It will debut 6 June (8 pm EDT) on Disney Channel and 7 June on Disney+.

The voice cast includes Chris Houghton (Cricket Green), Marieve Herington (Tilly Green), Bob Joles (Bill Green), Artemis Pebdani (Gramma Alice), Wendi McLendon-Covey (Nancy Green), Zeno Robinson (Remy) and Anna Akana (Gloria). The guests who are lending their voices are Renée Elise Goldsberry (Colleen Voyd), Cheri Oteri (Gwendolyn Zapp), Astronaut Scott Kelly (himself), Joe Lo Truglio (BigTech Scientist), Jack McBrayer (Farmbot) and Raven-Symoné (Maria Media).

The official synopsis reads: Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation follows the Green family as they embark on an adventurous outer space-bound vacation. When thrill-seeker Cricket tricks his family into taking a “road trip” in space, chaos in the cosmos quickly ensues. Despite growing frustrations between Cricket and his dad, Bill, the two must learn to appreciate each other’s unique perspectives in order to prevent Big City from being destroyed by an interstellar disaster.

From Disney Branded Television and produced by Disney Television Animation, Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation has been created and executive produced by Chris and Shane Houghton. The upcoming project has been produced by Michael Coughlin. Anna O’Brian is the director, and Joachim Horsley is the series composer. The movie carries a TV-Y7 parental guideline.

A Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation original soundtrack will be released 7 June on Walt Disney Records.