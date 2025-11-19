Mattel and Formula 1 unite to bring new ‘UNO Elite’ games 

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
With the 2025 Formula 1 season nearing a compelling conclusion, Mattel announced the expansion of UNO Elite with the officially licensed UNO Elite Formula 1.
This adrenaline-fueled edition allows fans to bring the world of Formula 1 to the game table. Featuring drivers and cars from all 10 F1 Teams, along with a selection of team principals, reserve drivers, and helmets, the new Elite Action Cards bring the energy of the grid to every hand.
UNO Elite Formula 1 takes everything fans love about the world’s number one traditional game and combines it with the speed, drama, and strategy of the most popular racing series on the planet. The first release will include more than 100 unique Formula 1 inspired Elite Action cards, which can be found in various colours and special edition foil variations, for a total of more than 1,000 unique cards.
UNO Elite Formula 1 2025 core edition starter pack (SRP $16.19)- To get racing fans and UNO aficionados over the starting line, the UNO Elite Formula 1 2025 core edition starter pack features 112 cards that play just like regular UNO, two exclusive promo cards and four game booster packs- each containing 10 Elite Action cards including drivers, cars, team principals, reserve drivers, circuits and helmets.
UNO Elite Formula 1 2025 core edition booster set (SRP $6.47)- The booster sets are also sold separately for those players and fans who want to hunt for their favourite drivers, team principals, reserve drivers, cars and helmets. Each booster set includes three game booster packs of 10 additional Elite Action Cards, which integrates seamlessly into the core edition starter pack.
“This expansion to UNO Elite brings the excitement of the pinnacle of motorsport to the world’s most popular traditional game in a unique interactive way,” said Mattel vice president and game global head Katie Buford. “Both UNO and Formula 1 have extremely passionate fanbases and these partnerships allow us to bring new fans into our respective spaces.”
“The release of the UNO Elite Formula 1 edition sets marks another exciting collaboration between F1 and Mattel. As a brand, we always want to show up for our fans in new and innovative spaces, and I cannot wait for players to bring the competitiveness and the drama and excitement of Formula 1 to this iconic game,” said Formula 1 chief commercial officer Emily Prazer.
The UNO Elite Formula 1 2025 core edition starter pack and UNO Elite Formula 1 2025 core edition booster set are available now for pre-order on Amazon with a customer promise date of mid-December 2025. UNO Elite Formula 1 will be available at additional major retailers starting in 2026.