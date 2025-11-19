IICT and YouTube sign MoU to establish the Create with AI program

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with YouTube to collaborate on initiatives that will advance skill development, industry knowledge sharing, and capacity building across India’s creative and AVGC-XR (animation, visual effects, gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality) sectors. The MOU was signed at the annual YouTube Impact Summit in New Delhi.
The collaboration aims to develop programs that equip students, professionals, and creators with practical knowledge, digital tools, and emerging technologies shaping the future of the creative economy. The partnership will focus on three key areas: skill development and knowledge sharing, AI ecosystembuilding for creators and students, and democratisation of creative learning through digital platforms.
As part of the MoU, YouTube will support IICT in organising webinars, expert-led workshops, and capacity-building programs to strengthen industry-academia linkages. The collaboration also includes the establishment of the Create with AI, a new funding commitment to support creative projects leveraging artificial intelligence, as well as AI skilling initiatives to upskill students and creative professionals in theuse of new technologies. IICT will develop its official YouTube Channel to disseminate educational content, thought leadership, and training modules to a wider audience across India and globally.
IICT CEO Vishwas Deoskar said, “By integrating academic, industry, and technological expertise, this partnership will help strengthen India’s position in the global creative economy.“
YouTube managing director – India Gunjan Soni said, “India is home to some of the most diverse and innovative storytellers. We’re excited to work together with IICT to equip the next generation of creators and artists with skills in AI and visual effects, helping them push creative boundaries. And, we’re thrilled that IICT will bring its courses to YouTube, making that world-class education accessible to millions more across the country.”
The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) has been established in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry(FICCI), under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.