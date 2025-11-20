Disney, ESPN and NBA jointly bring real-time, animated game ‘Dunk the Halls’ this Christmas 

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Disney, ESPN and the NBA are teaming up once again to present Dunk the Halls, the second annual real-time, animated NBA game using Sony’s Beyond Sports technology on 25 December at noon ET, when the New York Knicks host the Cleveland Cavaliers. The innovative alternate presentation will be available on ESPN2, Disney+, Disney Channel, Disney XD and the new ESPN App via ESPN DTC or pay TV authentication, with the traditional telecast available on ABC, ESPN, Disney+ and the ESPN App.
The virtual, live re-creation of the Cavaliers vs. Knicks game will once again unfold on Main Street, U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto and Chip and Dale will return to cheer from the sidelines, joined for the first time by Stitch, who makes his Dunk the Halls debut as this year’s breakout star. From his playful antics on the sidelines to leading the new halftime Christmas Parade, the mischievous alien’s energy will drive the fun throughout the broadcast.
Shots of Main Street, U.S.A. and iconic landmarks like Cinderella’s Castle will appear throughout, transformed with festive décor, snowfall and a few Stitch-inspired surprises.
Mickey’s Christmas wish to Santa Claus once again brings the NBA to Magic Kingdom for a magical, animated matchup and this year, the troublemaker Stitch’s arrival turns the celebration upside down. His unpredictable holiday cheer and out-of-this-world energy make for an even more spirited Dunk the Halls adventure.
Each player will appear as a motion-tracked animated version of themselves, captured live through Sony’s Beyond Sports real-time visualisation and Hawk-Eye Innovations optical tracking. Viewers will see every dunk, layup and pass from the actual game at Madison Square Garden as it happens.
The major production highlights are:
Returning to the Dunk the Halls broadcast booth for the second straight year, Drew Carter will once again serve as play-by-play commentator alongside ESPN basketball analyst Monica McNutt. The duo will be joined by returning sideline reporter Daisy Duck. Carter and McNutt will again be animated in the style of the telecast and don ESPN Edge Innovation Partner’s Meta Quest Pro headsets to experience the game from Main Street, U.S.A., thanks to VR technology and Sony’s Beyond Sports’ virtual commentator technology.
The traditional Cavaliers vs. Knicks telecast on ABC, ESPN and Disney+ will feature Ryan Ruocco and Doris Burke on commentary with Jorge Sedano reporting.
Dunk the Halls continues ESPN and the NBA’s well-documented history of innovation, including alt-cast executions that utilise the unmatched depth and scope of The Walt Disney Company. In 2021, ESPN and the NBA teamed up with Marvel for Marvel’s Arena of Heroes, an alt-cast of an NBA regular-season game.
ESPN also continues to expand its real-time animation efforts across sports, including the recent announcement of its Monsters Funday Football presentation on Monday Night Football on 8 December available on ESPN2, Disney+, Disney Channel, Disney XD and the ESPN App. ESPN will also produce animated telecasts for the NHL and WNBA game across The Walt Disney Company and ESPN platforms during the 2025-26 season as part of a new agreement with Beyond Sports.
All five NBA Christmas games on 25 December will be available on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN application.