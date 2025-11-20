News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
US-based Big Fish Games announced that Mystery Case Files: House That Love Built Collector’s Edition will be released on 25 November, signalling the return of the hidden-object franchise.
The release also marks 20 years of Mystery Case Files (MCF), recognising the legacy of a series that helped shape the hidden object puzzle adventure genre. House That Love Built returns to one of MCF’s most notable storylines, the Ravenhearst Saga, and continues the New Timeline arc.
Players will once again take on the role of the Master Detective in an investigation that explores the supernatural origins of the Ravenhearst Manor. When agency director Evelyn Ravenhearst reappears with a warning, the Master Detective discovers that Angelica Morgan’s spirit endures and is seeking something hidden deep beneath the manor.
The investigation extends into a vast underground labyrinth filled with traps, where long‑forgotten aspects of Charles Dalimar’s past, unsettling experiments, and the consequences of the 1896 archives come to light. Assisted by detectives Isabella Drake and Leo Harrison, the Master Detective uncovers hidden truths, confronts anomalies, and follows a narrative shaped by deception, twists, and the series’ distinctive puzzle design.
Ahead of release, a limited‑time scavenger hunt has been introduced to mark the franchise’s legacy. Three short videos, each featuring a concealed two‑digit floating number, were made available prior to launch. Together, these numbers create a single‑use coupon code that can be redeemed for a buy one, get one for US$1 offer on Big Fish Games, limited to one redemption per customer.
The final teaser video has now been released, allowing players to combine all three hidden numbers to complete the coupon code. The code is valid for redemption until 24 November at 11:59 pm PT.
Mystery Case Files: House That Love Built Collector’s Edition will be released on Big Fish Games and Steam.