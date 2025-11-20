Red Bull Solo Legends Finals bring esports to Mumbai’s Royal Opera House

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Red Bull Solo Legends enters a new phase as the tournament’s national finals take place at the Royal Opera House, Mumbai on 2 December. For the first time, the century‑old cultural venue will host an esports event, bringing competitive gaming into a setting long associated with some of India’s most notable artistic performances.
Red Bull Solo Legends is a multi‑phase tournament with both online and on‑ground stages, bringing together tens of thousands of solo BGMI players from across India. From emerging talent to experienced professionals, competitors progressed through a solo queue format that tested instinct, consistency and decision‑making. Each round moved them closer to the chance of competing against India’s leading BGMI players at the finals. The winner of Red Bull Solo Legends will earn the title of India’s strongest solo BGMI player, together with an international Red Bull Racing experience.
With 64 of India’s leading solo BGMI contenders on stage, 32 qualified finalists, 24 established professionals and eight chaos agents the Royal Opera House will resonate with a new intensity. They will compete across five matches to decide the first Red Bull Solo Legends champion.
Red Bull Solo Legends will feature some of India’s prominent BGMI athletes including Jonathan Amaral (Jonathan Gaming), Tanishk Singh (Admino), Rudra B (Spower), Sahil Jakhar (Omega), Raghuraj Singh (Slug), Mohammed Owais Lakhani (Owais), Sohail Shaikh (Hector), and Paridhi Gupta (Noob Pari) and many more. These players, known for their skills, will compete against each other, bringing their strategies and gameplay styles to the forefront.
Tickets will be exclusively live on Swiggy Scenes 21 November onward. Matches will also be broadcast live on the Red Bull Game n YouTube channel for fans from across the country.