Sony Innovation Fund joins Stan’s Series A round

Stan, India’s mobile‑first social gaming platform, has announced that Sony Innovation Fund, the corporate venture capital arm of Sony Group Corporation, which invests in entertainment, gaming and technology has joined its ongoing Series A round. The round also included participation from Hyderabad Angels Fund (HAF VC).
Sony Innovation Fund’s involvement represents a significant step in Stan’s development, lending international credibility and strategic weight to its aim of creating a next‑generation social platform for gaming creators and communities.
Sony Ventures Corporation chief executive officer Kazuhito Hadano said, “We believe the future of gaming goes beyond compelling titles and advanced gameplay. It lies in building dynamic ecosystems where creators, gamers, and developers come together to shape shared worlds. Stan embodies this vision of building an inclusive gaming community, and we’re excited to support their efforts to create a social layer for the next generation of gamers.”
Stan co-founder and CEO Parth Chadha shared, “We see that participation of Sony Innovation Fund to Stan reinforces our belief in the strength of our vision and India’s pivotal role in the global gaming landscape. Together with our investors, we aim to build the most creator-empowering, mobile-first platform that redefines how gaming communities connect and thrive.”
Hyderabad Angels Fund managing partner Kalyan Sivalenka commented, “We believe India is at the cusp of a massive transformation in gaming and digital communities. Stan’s unique ability to merge social experiences with creator monetisation positions it as a global category-defining company. We’re proud to continue supporting the team alongside other supporting companies and other global leaders as they build the future of gaming from India.”
With this addition to the Series A round, earlier investors include Google’s AI Futures Fund, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Square Enix and General Catalyst.