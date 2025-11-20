Prime Video debuts official trailer for ‘Fallout’ season two

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Prime Video has debuted the official trailer and new episodic images for the second season of the video game series Fallout. The eight-episode season will premiere on 17 December 2025, with one episode rolling out weekly until the season finale on 4 February 2026.
Fallout tells the story of inequality in a world where little remains to be possessed. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the inhabitants of luxury fallout shelters are compelled to return to the irradiated wasteland left by their ancestors, where they encounter a complex, strange and violent universe.
The trailer showcases action-packed sequences, mutated creatures, and unfolding mysteries on the wasteland’s horizon. The new season will pick up in the aftermath of season one’s finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas. Season two will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
The series stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets, Sweetpea), Aaron Moten (Emancipation, Father Stu), Walton Goggins (The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kumail Nanjiani (Death to 2020, Stuber), Macaulay Culkin (Party Monster, Getting Even with Dad) and Frances Turner (The Boys).
Fallout is produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, creators, and showrunners. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.
All episodes from season one are currently available to stream on Prime Video.