Second season of ‘The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball’ confirmed for December debut

Hulu has announced the premiere date for the second season of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, along with the release of official key art. The follow up to The Amazing World of Gumball, produced by Hanna‑Barbera Studios Europe, will be available from Monday, 22 December on Hulu and on Hulu via Disney+ for bundle subscribers.
The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball is a 15‑minute animated comedy that combines a range of media styles, including 2D and 3D animation, CGI, puppetry, photorealism and live action.
Synopsis of the series: The Watterson family returns to Elmore, where reality bends, breaks, and occasionally explodes in spectacular fashion. Gumball and Darwin dive headfirst into a new wave of absurd adventures, from Penny’s outrageous promposal stunt that involves faking her own death to the suburbs descending into chaos when wild animals take over, and a witchy student cult attempting to summon spirits through a yearbook séance.
The voice cast features Alkaio Thiele as Gumball, Hero Hunter as his younger brother, Darwin, Kinza Syed Khan as his younger sister, Anais, Teresa Gallagher as his mother, Nicole and Dan Russell as his father, Richard, among others.The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season two is created and executive produced by Ben Bocquelet. Matt Layzell and Erik Fountain are executive producers and series directors. The composer is Xav Clarke, with Joe Sparrow as art director.