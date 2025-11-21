Angel Studios’ animated epic ‘David’ to hit theaters this December, garners highest ever pre-sesales in studio’s history

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Angel Studios, a media and technology company guided by 1.6 million grassroots Angel Guild members championing values-driven stories, recently announced that its upcoming animated epic David has earned nearly $3 million in theatrical pre-sales in three weeks.
The amount is noted to be the highest in the studio’s history, and the highest ever reported for an animated theatrical musical in such a timeframe. Combined with robust exhibitor demand, this positions David for a highly competitive nationwide opening in theaters on 19 December 2025.
“Angel continues to deliver compelling films that resonate with audiences across our circuit, and David is no exception,” said Cinemark global content strategy and analysis SVP Justin McDaniel. “We are seeing strong early enthusiasm from moviegoers, and its release during the Christmas holiday makes it a fitting choice for families seeking inspiring and faith-filled entertainment. We look forward to bringing David to our immersive auditoriums this December.”
“The early success of David is no surprise,” said Angel Studios president Jordan Harmon. “Our audience chooses which stories reach theaters, and the Angel Guild has embraced David with the highest scores ever recorded. This is a powerful, values-driven animated musical that unites families and uplifts hearts- the perfect story to celebrate the holidays.”
Multi-platinum artist Phil Wickham headlines David, joined by actor, dancer, and singer Brandon Engman as young David. Angel recently released the film’s full original soundtrack- the earliest complete soundtrack ever launched for an animated theatrical musical- giving audiences a first listen to its stirring music.
The teaser trailer of David has quickly amassed nearly three million views on YouTube, and across platforms, some of the film’s standout music moments have generated more than 17 million views, building strong awareness and anticipation ahead of the animated musical’s wide theatrical release. Building on this momentum, Angel will also host a special David Family Sing-Along event in theaters nationwide on 31 December 2025, an interactive celebration designed to extend the film’s momentum and bring audiences together for an unforgettable, music-filled New Years’ experience.
“We’re deeply grateful for Cinemark’s shared commitment to bringing families together through meaningful, shared experiences at the cinema,” said Angel theatrical head Brandon Purdie. “Since the launch of our theatrical division in 2023, Cinemark has stood with us in our mission to amplify light through values-driven storytelling. We’re honoured to continue that partnership as we bring David to theaters across the country this holiday season.”
In addition to David, Angel’s upcoming theatrical slate showcases a diverse range of stories and genres. Highlights include I was a Stranger, a powerful tale of resilience and hope set against the backdrop of the Syrian Civil War and featured in more than 50 film festivals worldwide; Solo Mio, a heartwarming romantic comedy starring Kevin James, Kim Coates, and Alyson Hannigan; and Young Washington, an epic biopic starring Kelsey Grammer, Mary-Louise Parker, and Ben Kingsley, introducing William Franklyn-Miller in the title role, set for release on 3 July 2026.
Produced by Sunrise Animation and distributed by Angel in partnership with 2521 Entertainment, David advances Angel’s mission to bring families stories that uplift, inspire, and entertain.