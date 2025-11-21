Paramount+ sets date for two new ‘Transformers: Earthspark’ specials

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Paramount+ has released the trailer and confirmed the premiere date for two new Transformers: Earthspark specials from Hasbro. Both will debut on 5 December. Both the shows follow the story of a new generation of Transformers created on Earth and the humans who live alongside them, as they confront their most significant challenge to date.
In Hometown Heroes, the Maltos are forced to reckon with the consequences of their earlier victories, learning that every success carries its own burden. When Robby is accused of misusing his powers, Mo and Detective Thrash join forces in an effort to clear his name and uncover the truth behind the allegations. At the same time, Twitch finds herself struggling with inner conflict, becoming her own greatest obstacle as she wrestles with doubt and responsibility.
In Legacy of Hope, the Maltos and Autobots search Cybertron for missing allies. Thrash supports his sister as she struggles with leadership, but divisions emerge when unity is most needed. Elsewhere, Robby and Mo encounter a new companion, while Optimus comes face to face with a former adversary.
Transformers: Earthspark is produced by Nickelodeon Animation and Hasbro Entertainment. It is created and co‑executive produced by Dale Malinowski, known for Nickelodeon’s Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, alongside Ant Ward, also from Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The series was overseen by Kari Rosenberg for Hasbro Entertainment and Leslie Wishnevski for Nickelodeon.