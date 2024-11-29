Zupee, an Indian Ludo platform, has adopted blockchain technology to establish fairness and transparency in online gaming. Zupee has previously leveraged blockchain-based technologies to validate any random number generator (RNG). The platform has said that it is a tamper-proof immutable framework, to ensure all dice rolls in its games are entirely random and verifiable.

Zupee has built a dedicated platform, a webpage, to enable independent analysis of dice roll data, creating an open ecosystem to enable trust and accountability. With blockchain technology’s immutable ledger recording both server-generated and user-received dice values, the platform has eliminated any possibility of manipulation, offering players and stakeholders irrefutable proof of fair play. The mechanism will also help the government and industry bodies to review the outcomes of RNG data.

Known for being a highly safe and decentralised ledger system, blockchain technologies are being adopted rapidly by various government, regulatory, and private organisations to enhance transparency and security. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has implemented Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) in the telecom sector, making it one of the large-scale use-cases of blockchain globally. Tamil Nadu’s blockchain policy introduced a state-wide blockchain backbone for decentralised applications, while SEBI employs blockchain to prevent fraud in securities management. Telangana has leveraged blockchain to secure land and revenue records, showcasing its potential to revolutionise public administration and drive trust across sectors.

With Zupee leveraging blockchain actively in the gaming environment, the organisation claims to ensure fair play and complete transparency in the online gaming sector.