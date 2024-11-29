Nodwin Gaming acquires Trinity Gaming valued at Rs 24 crore

Nodwin Gaming, an Indian gaming and esports company which is a material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies announced the acquisition of Trinity Gaming, a gaming content creation agency in a deal valued at Rs 24 crore.

This acquisition will see Trinity Gaming become a fully owned subsidiary of Nodwin Gaming, enabling Trinity Gaming to expand its reach and capabilities within the Indian gaming and content ecosystem.

The acquisition of 100 per cent of the share capital of Trinity will be a combination of secondary sale and stock swap of Nodwin Gaming shares for a total consideration of up to Rs 24 crores. The consideration would be payable partly by way of cash consideration up to Rs 4.8 crores and balance Rs 19.2 crores by way of swap of equity shares of Nodwin Gaming. As part of this transaction, the founders would become shareholders of Nodwin Gaming and continue to lead the business going forward.

Nodwin Gaming will expand the portfolio of Trinity to other emerging markets such as Africa, SE Asia, Central Asia and Middle East across existing businesses and verticals of Nodwin Gaming. Nodwin Gaming will also merge its Unpaused Talent business with Trinity and have the founders of Trinity lead it.

Nodwin Gaming co-founder Akshat Rathee commented, “Trinity Gaming has been a long-time partner and ally in the gaming ecosystem, and we’ve shared a strong relationship with Abhishek, Shivam, and their incredible team over the years. We are thrilled to welcome Trinity Gaming into the Nodwin Gaming family. Trinity’s deep understanding of India’s gaming creator ecosystem, coupled with their expertise in brand partnerships, agency activations, content creation, and community engagement, will be pivotal in further strengthening our footprint in the region. This acquisition allows us to offer more holistic solutions to our partners, from content creation to marketing services, while continuing to build a thriving gaming ecosystem in India.”

Aggarwal stated, “Joining forces with Nodwin Gaming is a momentous step for us. The synergy between our teams will accelerate our vision of creating unmatched opportunities for content creators in India, expanding the gaming ecosystem while helping brands connect more deeply with this highly engaged audience. We are excited about the future and the immense growth that lies ahead.”

Rao added, “With Nodwin Gaming’s unparalleled expertise in esports and global reach, coupled with our focus on creators and brand partnerships, we are poised to deliver innovative and compelling solutions for the gaming community in India. This acquisition marks the beginning of a new era of opportunities for creators, and brands alike.”

Trinity Gaming was founded in 2019 by entrepreneurial duo Abhishek Aggarwal and Shivam Rao. The company is a Creator Service Provider (CSP) for Meta and the only Gaming MCN (Multi-channel Network) for YouTube in gaming in India, managing over 1,000 creators from across the country, with prominent partnerships with global brands such as Samsung, Realme, iQOO, and Krafton.

Trinity’s expertise in content creation, digital marketing, and agency activations makes it a valuable addition to Nodwin Gaming’s portfolio, enhancing its ability to forge impactful partnerships with gaming creators and brands.