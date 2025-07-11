Launch date of survival city builder ‘Aztecs: The Last Sun’ out

Polish game developer Play2Chill and German publisher Toplitz Productions have announced the release date for the survival city builder game Aztecs: The Last Sun. The survival strategy game will launch on PC in early access on 28 August 2025.

You’ll step into the role of an Aztec leader tasked with forging Tenochtitlan. The game blends historical simulation with survival strategy, weaving myth, morality and blood rites into the gameplay. It’s a genre-bending experience that pushes far beyond mere construction and management as it demands tough decisions, resilience, and a touch of divine favour.

You’ll be confronted with decisions that can have a critical impact on your reputation as a leader or your peoples’ wellbeing in the long run. Keep that in mind, once your perception of benevolence or cruelty will be put to the test. Get ready to fight for your and your followers’ survival, once night sets in.

Face the wrath of the Moon Goddess, when she attacks the city and only the shielded bloodzone is able to withstand her fury – as long as your settlement has enough stored blood to maintain it. As the continuous attacks take their toll on your bloodzone, your priests simply cannot fail in their quest of maintaining a steady supply of the precious lifeforce – for you and Tenochtitlan will fall with the temple.

By day, you’ll build and expand your Aztec city, planning society, shaping culture, and raising mighty structures. By night, it’s a brutal fight for survival as forces threaten to tear everything down.