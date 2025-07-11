Vine FX welcomes VFX supervisor Ben Hicks and promotes key creative members

L to R: Tim Kilgour, Kaitlyn Beattie, Ben Hicks, , Harry Byford

UK’s VFX studio Vine FX has appointed a VFX supervisor as well as announced several internal promotions in its creative team.

The Cambridge-based studio has appointed the seasoned creative Ben Hicks as VFX supervisor. With over two decades of experience, Hicks brings a wealth of expertise to Vine FX, having contributed to major feature films and high-profile television projects, including Inception, Interstellar, Skyfall, Bohemian Rhapsody, Fast & Furious 6, Expendables, and many more.

He rejoins Vine FX after a previous freelance stint, having held senior roles at Light Visual Effects, Axis Studios, Territory Studio, Nviz, and DNEG. He shared, “Having previously worked here in a freelance capacity, I am well aware of the exceptional talent and creativity within the team, and I look forward to contributing further with my experience.”

The studio’s Kaitlyn Beattie, who had joined as a VFX line producer in 2020, has been promoted to executive VFX producer. Since joining, Beattie advanced progressively through the production ranks. With her experience with large-scale VFX production and creative coordination, she has played a crucial role in delivering some of the studio’s most ambitious projects, Vine FX said in a relase. Her producing credits include major titles for top-tier platforms such as The Witcher (Netflix), HBO’s Get Millie Black, The Tourist (BBC) and The Lazarus Project (Studio Canal). Kaitlyn’s knowledge of the production pipeline and collaborative leadership style make her ideally placed to take on the executive VFX producer role, the studio felt.

She expressed, “This is an exciting new chapter, and I’m ready to continue to drive the company forward, support our wonderful clients, and keep creating incredible work.”

The studio has promoted Tim Kilgour to creative lead. With over 25 years of experience spanning visual effects, 3D animation, and digital design, Kilgour has long been a respected creative force in the industry. He joined Vine FX in 2023 and quickly established himself as a key technical and artistic leader, supporting the growth of the studio’s CG department. His diverse credits as a CG and VFX artist include No Time to Die, Brave New World, and Shanghai Fortress, where he served as the show’s creative art director. In his new role as creative lead, he will lead the team across upcoming productions, mentor artists, and continue to raise the creative bar.

He stated, “This certainly feels like a natural evolution, and I’m looking forward to seeing where this next stage takes us as a team. We are all keen to keep pushing creative boundaries, telling visually unique stories and creating work we can all be proud of.”

Harry Byford, who joined Vine FX in 2022 as a junior VFX editor, is promoted as head of editorial. Having honed his skills as an assistant editor at studios such as The Quarry and The Mill, his journey is a testament to his dedication and editorial expertise. At Vine FX, he steadily progressed and become an integral part of the team. His keen eye for detail and artistic precision are demonstrated in high-profile titles, including Disney’s Extraordinary Season 2, The Rig: Season 2, and Paris Has Fallen. In his new role as he will guide the editorial team and oversee the studio’s editorial operations.

He mentioned, “I’m looking forward to elevating the company by leading our talented editorial team, shaping the future of the department, and continuing to deliver outstanding work for our clients.”

Vine FX is known for delivering high-quality imagery across film and television. The studio’s work can be seen across a diverse range of productions, including James Hawes’ latest action thriller, The Amateur, The Rig: Season 2, Get Millie Black, and The Witcher: Season 3.