Registrations open for Excel World Championship India qualifier

Skyesports has partnered with Financial Modeling World Cup (FMWC) to bring the India qualifier for the Microsoft Excel World Championship (MEWC) to Chennai. This tournament, supported by the Indian Digital Gaming Society (IDGS), marks the first time India will participate in the global Microsoft Excel competition.

The winner of the MEWC India qualifier will secure a fully-funded trip to Las Vegas, USA, to compete at the round of 64 of the MEWC 2025 world finals at the end of the year. Additionally, the champion will receive an invite to a three-day MS Excel and financial modeling training camp in Las Vegas worth over one lakh rupees. The world finals will be broadcast live on the FMWC YouTube channel along with broadcasts on ESPN, and global media outlets like The Guardian, Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and more.

In this championship, the participants compete by completing advanced problem-solving tasks in Microsoft Excel. Hosted on the world’s most widely used spreadsheet platform, the competition is focused on logic, creativity, and analytical thinking.

The MEWC India will begin with three open online qualification rounds, where anyone from across India can participate. Registrations are currently open on the Microsoft Excel World Championship – India qualifier website. After registering, contestants are added to the participant’s list and will receive an access link via email a few minutes before the competition starts. They will be able to join the competition platform via this link and on this platform participants will have the case for download as well as a place to submit their answers. Players will have a 45-minute window to start their attempt and 30 minute count down to solve the case and submit their answers. Both time limits are exclusive, thus there might be a case when a player has less than 30 minutes to solve the case if they start to attempt too late.

The top 12 performers from the online stage will advance to the on-ground national finals at the Skyesports HQ studio in Chennai, where they will compete live. The finale will be livestreamed, allowing viewers nationwide to watch the players battle it out in real-time for a place on the global stage.

The winner of the India qualifier will wear the Indian flag on their jersey as they go up against the world’s best at the MEWC 2025 in Las Vegas, competing for international glory and a share of the US$61,500 prize pool.