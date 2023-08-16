Krafton India has teamed up with JioCinema to stream the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) live.

The live stream will take place from 17 till 20 August, with the final round of The Grind, followed by Round 1 of BGIS 2023 on 31 August. The tournament’s Grand Finals will be broadcast live on JioCinema from 12-14 October. Over 2,000 teams will compete for a prize pool of Rs 2 crore, with the winner receiving Rs 75 lakh.

Krafton India CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn said, “JioCinema is a pioneer in bringing enthralling content to its viewers and we are confident that it is the perfect platform for BGIS to deliver an unforgettable tournament, elevating the esports experience for millions of viewers. With this partnership, we hope to transform the consumption of esports in the country and inspire the next generation of esports champions.”

All preliminary matches will feature Hindi and English commentary, culminating in a grand finale.

Viacom18 Sports partnerships and acquisitions head of strategy Hursh Shrivastava said, “Esports has evolved beyond its niche origins and emerged as a mainstream experience, with a consistent surge in popularity. JioCinema remains steadfast to deliver diverse and engaging content to our viewers, and our partnership with Krafton India for BGIS 2023 exemplifies our commitment to staying ahead of the curve.”