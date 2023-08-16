BBC Studios has partnered with Budge Studios to launch the first-ever Bluey mobile app game, Bluey: Let’s Play. The game is available on Apple App Store, Google Play and Amazon Appstore from 15 August 2023.

Bluey: Let’s Play is based on the Emmy and Bafta Award-winning global TV show that follows Bluey, a loveable, inexhaustible, Blue Heeler dog, who lives with her mum, dad and her little sister, Bingo. Like every kid her age, the thing Bluey likes to do best is play games. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways bringing her family and the whole neighbourhood into her world of fun. Bluey showcases the joyful simplicity that can be found in families, by bringing to life how children learn and grow through play.

Bluey’s Heeler family home comes alive in this interactive app gaming experience. Navigating through every room allows players to join in with making food, playing with toys, making music and much more. Everything is interactive and responds to your touch. Make up your own stories as you go, just like Bluey!

The whole family can engage in story-driven episodic gameplay with activities inspired by fan favourite moments from the series such as Keepy Uppy and Chattermax. Players can revisit their favourite moments, discover hidden surprises, interact with beloved characters and play with Bluey and her friends.

The game is free to download and gives free access to locations such as the kitchen and backyard, as well as characters Bingo and Bluey. Paid subscribers will be given access to more characters and locations such as the Heeler living room, playroom and bathroom, with extra rooms launching later in the year.

BBC Studios Kids & Family commissioner and executive producer Bluey Henrietta Hurford-Jones said, “The whole family will love seeing the Bluey Heeler home come alive in this exciting interactive game while having the chance to explore the fun world of Bluey.”

Budge Studios co-CEO/founder Mike Elman said, “We think kids and fans of the show will love the interactive gameplay and creating their own stories in the Bluey universe.”