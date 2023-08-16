Jake Morrison

DNEG, a visual entertainment services company, announced a new creative partnership with Jake Morrison, a renowned production visual effects supervisor.

Morrison is a BAFTA-nominated, LA- based supervisor with more than 25 years of experience in the film industry, well-known for his collaborations with Marvel Studios, Warner Bros. and Disney. Under the terms of the new agreement, Morrison will work closely with DNEG on future projects to leverage preferential access to the company’s global VFX teams.

Morrison most recently served as production VFX supervisor and second unit director on Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder for Marvel Studios, for which he supervised more than 2,200 visual effects shots across 25 vendors. Prior to this role, he had supervised, shot and designed the visual effects for Disney’s Jungle Cruise as production VFX supervisor, and oversaw the visual effects for Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok, which totaled nearly 2,800 visual effects shots and earned Morrison a 2018 Critic’s Choice Award nomination for Best Visual Effects.

Morrison’s list of production VFX supervisor credits also includes Ant-Man, for which he received a Bafta-nomination for Best Special Visual Effects, and Thor: The Dark World, which earned him a Saturn Award nomination. Other supervisory credits with Marvel Studios include his work as second unit VFX supervisor for Joss Whedon’s The Avengers, and supervisory roles on Iron Man 2, Thor, and Marvel One-Shot: Item 47.

DNEG chairman and CEO Namit Malhotra said, “DNEG has had the pleasure of working with Jake in his capacity as client-side supervisor on many big visual effects shows, and I have long admired his outstanding creative leadership. Our new partnership will allow DNEG to take advantage of new and untapped opportunities and will provide Jake with preferential access and a close working relationship with some of the best visual effects teams in the business here at DNEG.”

Talking of the agreement, Morrison said: “I have worked with DNEG many times over many years, and this extension of my relationship with them opens the possibilities of working in even closer creative collaboration with DNEG’s Oscar-winning VFX teams. Designing, visualising, shooting, and crafting never-before-seen visual effects sequences for interesting and diverse filmmakers is what we all show up to work for, and to be able to do this in cahoots with the world-class teams at DNEG feels like the perfect fit for me.”