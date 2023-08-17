Toy and game company Hasbro announced the newly appointed leadership team of Hasbro Entertainment, a division that will be dedicated to leveraging the company’s most valuable brands to develop and produce premium content across platforms for audiences of all ages, following the close of its sale of eOne’s film & television business.

Olivier Dumont will serve as Hasbro Entertainment president with Zev Foreman and Gabriel Marano serving as head of film and head of television, respectively. Foreman and Marano were primarily focused on the company’s IP projects while at eOne, and will continue this work in their new expanded roles directly for Hasbro.

The new division, which unifies Hasbro’s film, television, animation and digital media expertise under one umbrella, reflects a significant step in the execution of Hasbro’s Blueprint 2.0 strategy, which is defined by increased investment in Hasbro’s priority brands.

“We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter, building upon our rich heritage of storytelling to continue delighting audiences across generations,” said newly appointed president Dumont. “Gabe, Zev, and I look forward to working with the industry’s best creative talent, studios, and distribution platforms to push the envelope with innovative storytelling that will let fans engage with their favourite brands like never before, while also building exciting new worlds and the next wave of Hasbro franchises for a growing audience.”

Dumont is an established family entertainment executive who most recently served as family brands president for eOne, overseeing content creation and distribution for an expansive combined portfolio of Hasbro and eOne’s family brands driving over $2 billion of annual retail sales. Previously, Dumont held a number of key roles in domestic and international children’s entertainment, including heading acquisitions and co-production for a major kids’ network, leading an animation studio, and managing a distribution business.

Foreman served as eOne film production president, overseeing projects including the critical and audience favourites Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts. While at eOne, Foreman led all aspects of creative development and production. He brings to Hasbro Entertainment an expertise accrued through his production work on numerous films, such as DC’s Blue Beetle, the Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton-led All The Old Knives, the award-winning Blue Bayou, and three-time Academy Award winner Dallas Buyers Club.

Marano was eOne Scripted Development co-head, overseeing development and strategy, primarily on Hasbro IP like Paramount+’s upcoming Dungeons & Dragons series from Rawson Marshall Thurber and Drew Crevello, and Netflix’s Power Rangers series, from Jonathan Entwistle and Jenny Klein. Previously, Marano served as Fox Entertainment Drama Programming & Development senior vice president, where he supervised the development and production of new and returning scripted series, including 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Marvel’s The Gifted, and Lucifer. Earlier in his career, Marano was with A&E Network and Fox Television Studios, developing and overseeing such titles as Bates Motel, Longmire, and Burn Notice.

Hasbro Entertainment is actively developing and producing over 30 projects and is focused on priority brands including Dungeons & Dragons, Transformers, G.I. Joe, Nerf, Play-Doh, Magic: The Gathering, Peppa Pig, My Little Pony, and more.