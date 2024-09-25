Konami Cross Media NY signs new licensing agreements for ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ at BLE

US-based Konami Cross Media NY (KCMNY) has signed a new global licensing agreement for Yu-Gi-Oh! bedding and bath products with the renowned textile company, Jay Franco & Sons. Yu-Gi-Oh! is a Japanese anime, manga and trading card game franchise.

The announcement was made by Konami Cross Media NY licensing and marketing vice president Jennifer Coleman, at Brand Licensing Europe (BLE), a trade show dedicated to licensing and brand extension.

The new partnership will allow Jay Franco & Sons to develop and sell a collection of home goods including reversible comforters, sheets, and throws as well as bath and hand towels, shower curtains, bath accessories and decorative pillows globally. The products will be available online and in stores in time for the holiday season.

“We are thrilled to have Jay Franco & Sons on board to deliver a new line of Yu-Gi-Oh! bedding and bath,” said Coleman. “Our fans will be able to sleep more soundly surrounded by the anime characters they love and who have been a comforting part of their lives.”

Additionally, Konami Cross Media NY appointed sub-agents for the brand in Italy, South Africa, Greece, the Balkans and Eastern Europe. In Italy, an agreement has been signed with Starbright Licensing SRL led by Giada Paterlini and Isabella Barone. In discussing the new deal, Paterlini stated, “We are happy to be working with the team at KCMNY for Yu-Gi-Oh!, further strengthening our agency’s anime portfolio. Yu-Gi-Oh! is one of the most beloved evergreen anime of all time and we look forward to an inspiring collaboration for Italian fans.”

Additionally, Licensi, a new licensing agency, will cover several countries including Greece, Serbia, Croatia, Albania, Romania, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Montenegro, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Kosovo, North Macedonia and European Turkey. The new agency is headed by Andreas Tsochantaris and Georgios Zervos. Looking beyond Europe, KCMNY has also signed on with veteran licensing agency, Character Licensing and Marketing (CLM) to represent the brand in South Africa led by Graham Stephen.

“We look forward to our new partnerships with Starbright, Licensi and CLM as we continue to increase awareness of the Yu-Gi-Oh! brand and identify new fan engagement opportunities,” Coleman added.

BLE will conclude on 27 September.