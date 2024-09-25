BharatBox and Dimo Studios join hands to enhance brand experiences

India-focused metaverse venture BharatBox and Dimo Studios have partnered to increase engagement of brands, celebrities, and sports personalities with their audiences, as well as open new revenue streams for these companies across India and the globe.

By combining BharatBox’s market expertise in India with Dimo Studio’s technological leadership and an elaborate IP list, this partnership will deliver Web3 solutions that enable brands to transition seamlessly into the metaverse. This includes the development of NFTs, metaverse experiences, and digital gaming rights—all tailored to enhance brand engagement and unlock new revenue streams.

“The pandemic accelerated the world’s migration to these digital realms, forever changing how we interact with technology. As people sought new ways to connect, the metaverse emerged as a beacon of opportunity. Our partnership with Dimo Studios will allow us to harness this momentum, integrating the power of Web3 to create richer, more engaging experiences for brands and their audiences,” stated BharatBox CEO Karan Keswani.

Dimo Studio co-founder and CEO Bhavesh Thakkar stated, “The metaverse is not just a buzzword; it is the next iteration of the Internet—a 3D version that is more immersive, interactive, and integrated than anything we’ve seen before. Our partnership with BharatBox positions us at the forefront of this transformation, ready to lead brands and IPs into this new digital frontier.”

The metaverse, a concept nearly a century in the making and a term coined three decades ago, has shifted from science fiction to a tangible, transformative opportunity. User-generated, 3D multiplayer environments have rapidly evolved into a cultural phenomenon, where user-generated content and immersive experiences now dominate.

A venture between The Sandbox and Brinc, BharatBox aims to reach one million users in India within two years, expanding into the entertainment, web3, and gaming sectors.