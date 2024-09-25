DIVA Association’s Chennai meet highlights industry collaboration and launch of ‘CINEMAZE’ magazine

The Digital Intermediate Visual Effects Gaming and Animation (DIVA) Association successfully conducted its meet on 21 September at PrasadLab, Saligramam, in Chennai. Established to provide support and recognition to technicians in the film industry, DIVA aims to foster collaboration and strengthen the industry.

The event commenced with a ceremonial lamp lighting in the august presence of DIVA’s office bearers, chief guests, and members. Esteemed professionals, including FEFSI president R.K.Selvamani, National award-winning VFX supervisor Srinivas Mohan, Emagic Animation MD Dr K.V.Ezhil Vendan, PhantomFX CEO Bejoy Arputharaj, Resolution Media & Entertainment founder Salil Deshpande, Knack Studios founder Harish Ram and COO Hima Kumar, were felicitated as guest speakers.

Key discussions centered on building a solid foundation for the company consisting of reliable team members; leveraging the latest technologies like artificial intelligence (AI); the importance of compelling storytelling, and fostering collaborations within the industry.

Srinivas Mohan highlighted the growing significance of storytelling in a world where AI allows easy generation of visuals and audio. “Filmmakers now need to focus on elements that AI cannot replicate,” he said. Mohan emphasised that AI has leveled the playing field for global filmmakers, making creative skills the differentiating factor.

Dr K.V.Ezhil Vendan, known for directing the mythological animated film Hanuman vs Mahiravana, shared his thoughts on AI’s limitations in creating genuine admiration for art. He spoke about his journey and experience working on globally popular computer games such as Colin Mc Rae 6 and Race Driver 4 while working at Codemasters UK. Being passionate about training young minds, he urged young creatives to collaborate and form studios to realise their visions.

CGI space veteran, Bejoy Arputharaj walked down the memory lane of his two decades plus journey, and recalled how he started with a simple laptop, created his portfolio as a website, and ultimately laid the foundation of PhantomFX in 2011. A self-taught artist who had the guts to dream and follow his passion, Arputharaj encouraged aspiring creatives to “be good leaders and create more leaders,” emphasising the importance of organisation and a strong team.

Coming from a background of working with companies like Redchillies Color, Prime Focus, Reliance Animation, and eventually starting his own venture Resolution Media & Entertainment, Salil Deshpande, discussed the stark difference between Indian and Western filmmaking processes. He noted that while Indian productions often resort to shortcuts, Western studios invest heavily in pre-production, resulting in more polished outputs.

Next up, Harish Ram presented on the ‘Role of AI and Machine Learning’. He threw light on how these technologies can enhance efficiency, improve margins, and strengthen client retention. He stressed that those who fail to adapt to AI-driven processes will be left behind. Hima Kumar echoed these sentiments, underlining the need for a organisational structure for businesses to thrive. He believes collaborative efforts can take the whole industry ahead.

The event concluded with the launch of DIVA Association’s new quarterly magazine, CINEMAZE. Aimed at sharing insights from technicians and artists, the publication will distribute 5,000 free copies quarterly, encouraging knowledge exchange and collaboration among industry professionals. The magazine was unveiled by DIVA’s office bearers: president Raghunath Varma, vice president G.S. Muthu & Fazil Mohamad, secretary Clement Leo and treasurer Rajkumar, and the event’s esteemed guests.

This successful meet exemplified the DIVA Association’s commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration, ensuring the Indian VFX, gaming, and animation industries remain competitive and at the forefront of innovation.