JioStar Group names Emmy Award winner Stephan Bugaj as SVP of generative AI content & technology

JioStar Group announced the appointment of Emmy Award winner Stephan Bugaj as senior vice president of generative AI content & technology, as it accelerates its vision for creating AI-native, next-generation experiences. His appointment reinforces the group’s commitment to building intelligent content pipelines, interactive storytelling formats and scalable creative frameworks that enable faster experimentation, richer audience engagement and shape the future of entertainment globally.

Previously, as Genvid Entertainment chief creative officer, Bugaj co-developed the Massively Interactive Live Event (MILE) format, merging streaming, gaming, and live audience participation. He also built AI-native creative pipelines and tools for filmmakers, and as creator-showrunner, led the development of interactive storytelling productions that combine real-time engagement with premium narrative content, setting new benchmarks for intelligent media experiences.

A senior technology and creative leader with over thirty years of experience, Bugaj has held senior creative and technology leadership roles at DJ2 Entertainment, Pixar Animation Studios, Telltale Games, and Hanson Robotics and is recognised for his excellence in creative development and direction, and for translating emerging technologies into scalable platforms. His work spans systems architecture for AI-driven content, adaptive narrative frameworks, digital production pipelines, and immersive media platforms, all aimed at expanding creative possibilities and shaping the future of entertainment.

Bugaj won an Emmy Award in 2024 for outstanding innovation in emerging media.

JioStar Group is already investing in AI-powered features across its content businesses, including conversational interfaces, second-screen engagement layers, and AI-assisted content workflows. The addition of Bugaj is expected to further accelerate innovation across next-generation experiences and interactive formats designed for digital-first audiences at scale.