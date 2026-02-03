Tale Wind Studio seals broadcast deals in Latin America and the US

Tale Wind animation studio has announced two new international broadcast agreements that expand the global presence of its animated content across Latin America and the United States.

The studio has signed a licensing deal with KidOO, a paid children’s television channel in Latin America. The deal covers three seasons of the studio’s animated series, with broadcasting scheduled to begin on 1 March.

KidOO currently operates in eight Latin American markets – Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Venezuela, Ecuador, Uruguay, and Peru, and plans further expansion next year. The channel reaches 7.5 million households across the region.

Another agreement has been concluded with Kids Street, a U.S.-based children’s pay-TV network. This deal, reached with the facilitation of Motion Pictures Entertainment as distributor, covers six seasons, with content available in both English and Spanish dubbing, reflecting the channel’s bilingual and multicultural focus. Broadcast is set to begin in May.

Tale Wind Studio CEO Karen Asatryan said, “These deals represent an important milestone for Tale Wind as we continue to grow our international distribution footprint. Partnering with channels such as KidOO and Kids Street allows us to reach new audiences across the Americas while staying true to our commitment to high-quality, family-friendly storytelling. We are excited to see our content resonate with children and parents in both Spanish- and English-speaking markets.”

Kids Street targets children aged three to seven and their families, offering a mix of entertainment and educational programming within a parent-approved viewing environment. All programming on the network is available in both English and Spanish.