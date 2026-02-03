JoJo Siwa to create animated content with Bhooshan’s Junior

Jojo Siwa

According to a report on Deadline, actress, performer and multi-media personality JoJo Siwa is to develop an animated digital-first content with India’s kids entertainment business Bhoosan’s Junior.

Siwa said, “Animation has always been a huge passion of mine and one of my favourite parts of my career growing up, so partnering with Bhooshan’s Junior is incredibly exciting. I’m involved in every step of the animation process, from creative development through execution, and we’ve already come up with some amazing ideas and designs that I can’t wait to bring to life in a whole new world of JoJo animation.”

Bhooshan’s Junior founder and CEO Sarath Bhooshan shared, “At Bhooshan’s Junior, our vision has always been to create globally relevant kids’ IPs that resonate with audiences around the world. Partnering with a globally recognised creator like Siwa allows us to combine strong, character-driven storytelling with cultural authenticity and global ambition. This collaboration marks an important step in building meaningful, long-term kids’ franchises for audiences worldwide.”

Siwa and Bhoosan’s Junior have entered into a partnership that brings together her youth‑focused brand with Bhooshan’s digital content business for children and families. The agreement was arranged by Thomas Global Media, which will act as licensing agent for all animated content produced through the collaboration.