Pixar Animation Studios releases RenderMan version 27

Pixar Animation Studios recently announced the release of RenderMan version 27.
This latest version introduces RenderMan XPU as a final-frame renderer for feature animation and VFX, replacing Pixar’s current RIS architecture to deliver unmatched performance, interactivity, and creative freedom. This is the most significant RenderMan release in ten years and represents a complete rewrite to take full advantage of today’s modern hardware.
RenderMan is Pixar’s production renderer, used on every Pixar film since Toy Story. Originally developed to bring cinematic imagery to life through cutting-edge technology, RenderMan has powered visual effects in landmark films such as The Abyss, Terminator 2, Jurassic Park, and Avatar.
RenderMan 27 introduces key advancements to XPU, allowing artists to utilise both CPU and GPU resources for creating high-quality final frames. XPU now supports checkpointing, essential for production rendering, enabling improved farm management.
In addition, XPU now features deep data workflows, support for an advanced Stylised Looks toolset, and compositing capabilities such as mattes, and additional AOV options. Artist workflows are accelerated further with interactive denoising powered by machine learning, reducing iteration times while maintaining image quality during live rendering sessions.
Additional XPU enhancements include multi-GPU rendering, full support for mesh lights, support for all physical lights, and the integration of ILM’s MaterialX Lama. With improvements in final frame rendering with NVIDIA RTX PRO, Solaris workflows and expanded compatibility with the latest DCC tools, RenderMan 27 is fully aligned with the VFX Reference Platform 2024, ensuring stability and compatibility across industry pipelines.
“At Pixar, RenderMan XPU has already been put to work on Toy Story 5, giving our artists unprecedented interactivity for cinematic lighting. Faster feedback means our filmmakers can focus more on creativity and story, while still delivering the uncompromising quality audiences expect from Pixar,” said Pixar Animation Studios CTO Steve May.
“With XPU, Pixar is unlocking the power of NVIDIA RTX for artists and studios. By combining unmatched performance with interactive workflows, RenderMan 27 empowers artists to create at the speed of their imagination. At NVIDIA, we’re excited to see XPU redefine how studios approach final-frame rendering,” said NVIDIA media and entertainment VP Richard Kerris.
“Our lighting team has found XPU’s performance incredibly impressive. With all the new production features, like display filter support, we’re more than ready to move to XPU for final rendering,” said Lumatic co-founder Dennis Rettkowski.
RenderMan version 27 is available today at their official website for customers on maintenance. Individual licenses of RenderMan are available for $595, and $250 for yearly maintenance. Quantity discounts are available. Researchers, individual artists, and students creating non-commercial projects will have access to non-commercial RenderMan today, with full support for RenderMan XPU.