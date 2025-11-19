Phantom Media Group strengthens their global leadership team with key appointments

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Phantom Media Group (PMG), the global creative collective unifying Milk, Tippett Studio, PhantomFX, Lola Post and Spectre Post announced a series of strategic appointments that further strengthen its global leadership team. The new appointments include Ian Unterreiner as president, Chris Burn as global managing director, Roo Knight-Jones as business development global director, Caroline Bisson-Salama as marketing & communications global director and Andrew Harvey as global executive producer.
Burn, Knight-Jones, Bisson-Salama and Harvey report to Unterreiner, who in turn reports to PMG CEO and founder Bejoy Arputharaj. The team operates across the US and the UK, with Unterreiner and Harvey based in Los Angeles, and Burn, Knight-Jones, and Bisson-Salama based in London.
Unterreiner, formerly PMG executive vice president, has been elevated to president and will continue to oversee the group’s global growth strategy as well as Europe & North America operations. With more than 20 years of experience in VFX leadership and executive production, including over 13 years across Russo Bros AGBO and Zoic Studios, Unterreiner has played a pivotal role in guiding the strategic growth of leading creative organisations.
Burn, previously Milk Group managing director, steps into the expanded role of PMG global managing director. In his new position, he will oversee PMG’s studio operations across North America, the UK and Europe, specifically focusing on Tippett Studio, Milk and Lola Post. Over his two-decade career in VFX, Burn has held senior positions, including MPC production operations senior vice president and DNEG general manager.
Knight-Jones transitions from his role as Milk Group business development director to become PMG business development global director. He will lead initiatives to drive business growth and strategic partnerships across the group’s worldwide network, specifically focusing on Tippett Studio, Milk and Lola Post. With over a decade of experience in production and business development roles at Milk, Untold and MPC, Knight-Jones brings a proven track record of fostering creative and commercial collaborations.
Bisson-Salama joins PMG from DNEG, where she was marketing & communications head. As PMG marketing & communications global director, she will drive the group’s global brand and marketing strategy, supporting its continued growth and expansion. She brings over a decade of expertise in brand development, strategic marketing and storytelling for global creative businesses.
Harvey, who has held senior roles at Annapurna Pictures, MPC and Dupe VFX, takes on the role of PMG global executive producer. He will focus on enhancing the group’s creative and strategic capabilities while driving international growth. Throughout his career, Harvey has helped steer numerous critically acclaimed and commercially successful projects, and has also produced independently with leading creative talent.
“The expansion of PMG’s global leadership team marks another exciting milestone for the group, following the consolidation of our studios into a battle-tested production ecosystem. The team brings together strategic and operational expertise, strong business acumen, and a deep commitment to PMG’s vision,” said Unterreiner.
“One of PMG’s greatest strengths lies in the unique talents across our global studios. With this expanded leadership team, we are taking another pivotal step to accelerate our growth, broaden our reach and deepen creative and strategic partnerships,” said Arputharaj.
Upcoming and recent projects across PMG include The Mandalorian and Grogu (Tippett Studio – Disney), Under Salt Marsh (Milk – Sky), Good Omens S3 (Milk – Amazon Prime), The Witcher S4 (Milk – Netflix), Ironheart (Tippett Studio & PhantomFX – Disney+), Heads of State (Milk – Amazon Prime), Walking with Dinosaurs (Lola Post – BBC/PBS), Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force (Tippett Studio & PhantomFX), Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Tippett Studio -Disney+), and Alien: Romulus (Tippett Studio – Disney).