Jellyfish Pictures ceases operations globally amid financial struggles

In a shocking turn of events, UK-based VFX and animation powerhouse, Jellyfish Pictures, has suspended its global operations temporarily. This news comes close on the heels of the recent downfall of Technicolor group, casting uncertainty on the future of the AVGC sector at large.

Speaking exclusively to Animation Xpress, a senior source from Jellyfish Pictures India confirmed that the company has been grappling with investor-related issues in the UK. As a result, the management has decided to halt operations temporarily rather than risk leaving employees in the dark about the company’s uncertain future. The studio has assured staff that salaries for March will be paid, with the workforce being notified promptly about the situation.

Despite having several high-profile visual effects projects in the pipeline, Jellyfish Pictures India has made the difficult decision to cease all operations.

The source also revealed that Jellyfish Pictures, which has long been renowned for its animation expertise, has been facing a slowdown in animation-related projects since last year, adding to the financial pressure. They are known for the Annie award‑winning How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming (‘Best Animated Special’) and animated feature Spirit: Untamed.

In India, where the company has expanded its footprint in 2023, this pause has left employees anxious but assured that their compensation will be handled appropriately during the hiatus. Some of them have already started looking for different job opportunities.

The studio expanded into India and hired producer Jasjit Singh as general manager to run operations in Mumbai. They had then hired 400 plus new artists and set its footprint in Mumbai, India. It continued its global expansion with the establishment of a new VFX division in Toronto, Canada, last year.

Jellyfish Pictures is the VFX studio behind critically acclaimed series like Netflix’s The Gentleman and Apple TV’s Constellation. The Emmy and Bafta Award-winning studio had worked with high-profile clients such as Disney, HBO, BBC, Amazon.