Trailer drops for Indian AI-generated feature film ‘Naisha’

The trailer for India’s artificial intelligence (AI) generated feature film Naisha has dropped on YouTube. The film features AI-generated visuals. Not just that, its lead actors Naisha Bose and Zain Kapoor too are AI-generated.

In the very first trailer of this film, viewers get a sneak peak into the film’s storyline:

The story revolves around Naisha, a Bengali-Mizo girl, and Zain, a rebellious rapper, comedian, and swimmer. Their paths cross, and while Naisha develops romantic feelings for Zain, he doesn’t believe in love. Eventually, they part ways, and Naisha rises to fame as a top actress. The film explores their emotional journey and the impact of their past on their present.

The film is directed by Vivek Anchalia (Tikdam, Rajma Chawal) and produced by Pori Bhuyan, Shweta Sharma Anchalia, and Joseph Franklin.

Naisha is set to release in theatres in May 2025.