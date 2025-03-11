‘Shinchan’ films set for big screen debut in India

Japan’s TV Asahi has announced the theatrical release of two Shinchan movies in India. Titled Shinchan Our Dinosaur Diary and Shinchan The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India, the films will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Japanese with English subtitles.

Shinchan, the fun-loving, mischievous five year-old, is a popular character, brand and a household name. This marks the first time the IP’s movies will be released in the Indian theatres; and will be distributed by PVR Inox Pictures.

Shinchan Our Dinosaur Diary: The grand theme park Dino’s Island opens in Tokyo, sparking a dinosaur craze! Shinnosuke and his family spend the summer with a small dinosaur named Nana, discovered by their dog Shiro. However, danger lurks when Vable Odorokey hunts for Nana to uncover a secret. When dinosaurs escape and rampage across Tokyo and Kasukabe, the Noharas must protect Nana in a thrilling battle to save the day. The film will hit cinemas in May 2025.

Shinchan The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India: To celebrate Kasukabe City’s twinning with Mushibai, India, the Kasukabe Kids Entertainment Festival holds a dance competition with a trip to India as the grand prize. Shinnosuke and the Kasukabe guard join in, hoping to win. While sightseeing in India, Shinnosuke and Bo buy a mysterious backpack that transforms Bo into a powerful tyrant. Now Shinnosuke and his friends must stop him before his newfound power causes chaos. The film will be released during the Diwali season in October 2025.

TV Asahi head of animation sales and development Maiko Sumida commented, “2025 is likely to become a major milestone for our Shinchan team. It has been our long-standing dream to release Shinchan movies in theatres in India. We are thrilled that children who are currently watching Shinchan on TV, as well as those who grew up watching it, will be able to enjoy Shinchan’s adventures on the big screen. We hope that this will not only provide fans with an unforgettable cinematic experience but also lead to further collaborations, tie-ups, and licensing opportunities for the brand.”

Globally, the IP’s TV series has been one of the top-rated animations for over 30 years, with more than 820 episodes, broadcast in over 45 countries including, Spain, Germany, Portugal, Mexico and Chile. To date 32 Shinchan films have been released taking over US$ 350 million at the Japanese box office.