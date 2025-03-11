India’s Felicity Games secures $3 million funding

Sitting third from left: Anurag Choudhary

Indian mobile game developer and publisher Felicity Games has raised $3 million (Rs 25.8 crore) in a seed funding round led by 3one4 Capital, with participation from international investors such as T-Accelerate Capital (Singapore) and MIXI Global Investments (Tokyo). The funding round saw follow-up investments from existing backers DeVC and Visceral Capital.

With this new round of funding, Felicity plans to expand its publishing infrastructure and deepen its relationships with Indian game studios. The company aims to scale its successful titles and use the funds to test additional games by the end of 2025. This investment will also support its mission of becoming the go-to partner for studios looking to scale their games profitably and sustainably.

The fundraising follows a period of rapid growth for Felicity, which has now surpassed $1 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and crossed one million downloads across its top-performing titles, Seek & Find and Nova Solitaire.

Founded in 2023 by Anurag Choudhary, the company is focused on pioneering a scalable playbook for global game publishing by tapping into India’s game development ecosystem. It closed February with over $100K in gross revenue, marking a 4X scale-up from November 2024.

“The gaming industry has changed significantly, with mobile adoption and new advertising rules reshaping how games are built, discovered, and monetised. These shifts create opportunities for new companies to emerge,” said 3one4 Capital VP Sonal Saldanha. “Felicity is taking a first-principles approach to building a substantial gaming business from India by leveraging exceptional talent, operational efficiency, and rapid execution. We share Anurag’s vision and are excited to support an industry-defining gaming company emerging from India.”

“We are building the next generation of global gaming successes from India,” said Felicity Games founder & CEO Choudhary. “At Felicity, we take a tech- driven, execution-focused approach to systematically identify and scale global hits. By tapping into India’s studio ecosystem and top global talent in UA, monetisation, and live ops, we’re accelerating learning and innovation. This fundraise fuels our mission to double down on innovation, partnerships, and growth.”

In 2024, Felicity Games forged partnerships with over 10 Indian studios to test and scale several games, further strengthening its publishing infrastructure and its position in the competitive global market.