Redchillies.vfx wins IIFA Award for best special effects

Redchillies.vfx’s VFX breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 | Photo: facebook/rcvfx

Visual effects studio Redchillies.vfx has won for best special effects for its work on the horror-comedy feature Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, at the recently held Iifa Awards 2025.

The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards silver jubilee edition took place in Jaipur, Rajasthan on 8 and 9 March 2025. On 8 March, the IIFA Digital Awards honoured talents from the OTT and digital segment. On 9 March, the awards honoured cinematic excellence and celebrated the Indian cinema’s impact on the global stage.

The awards were presented by Nexa and co-presented by Sobha Realty. The Iifa Digital Awards were hosted by Aparshakti Khurana, Vijay Varma, and Abhishek Banerjee; the Iifa Awards were hosted by Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan.

Winners of Iifa Awards 2025:

Best Picture

Laapataa Ladies

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female)

Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male)

Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Best Direction

Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Performance in Negative Role

Raghav Juyal (Kill)

Best Performance in Supporting Role (Female)

Janki Bodiwala (Shaitaan)

Best Performance in Supporting Role (Male)

Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema

Rakesh Roshan

Best Story (Original) in Popular Category

Biplab Goswami (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Story (Adapted)

Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Surti & Anukriti Pandey (Merry Christmas)

Best Directorial Debut

Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express)

Best Debut (Female)

Pratibha Ranta (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Debut (Male)

Lakshya Lalwani (Kill)

Special Effects (Visual)

Redchillies.VFX (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Best Editing

Jabeen Merchant (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Choreography

Bosco-Caesar (Tauba Tauba – Bad Newz)

Best Cinematography

Rafey Mahmood (Kill)

Best Dialogues

Arjun Dhawan, Aditya Dhar, Aditya Suhas Jambhale and Monal Thaakar (Article 370)

Best Screenplay

Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Sound Mixing

Subash Sahoo, Boloy Kumar Doloi, and Rahul Karpe (Kill)

Best Sound Design

Subash Sahoo (Kill)

Winners of Iifa Digital Awards 2025:

Best Film

Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Story Original (Film)

Kanika Dhillon (Do Patti)

Performance in a Leading Role, Female (Film)

Kriti Sanon (Do Patti)

Best Performance in a Leading Role, Male (Film)

Vikrant Massey (Sector 36)

Best Direction (Film)

Imtiaz Ali (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role, Female (Film)

Anupriya Goenka (Berlin)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role, Male (Film)

Deepak Dobriyal (Sector 36)

Best Series

Panchayat Season 3

Best Performance in a Leading Role, Female (Series)

Shreya Chaudhry (Bandish Bandits Season 2)

Best Performance in a Leading Role, Male (Series)

Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat Season 3)

Best Direction (Series)

Deepak Kumar Mishra (Panchayat Season 3)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role, Female (Series)

Sanjeeda Shaikh (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role, Male (Series)

Faisal Malik (Panchayat Season 3)

Best Story Original (Series)

Kota Factory Season 3

Best Reality or Best Non-scripted Series

Fabulous Lives Vs. Bollywood Wives

Best Docuseries/Docu Film

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous

Best Title Track

Anurag Saikia (“Ishq Hai” – Mismatched Season 3)