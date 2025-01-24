Japan’s NIAFF film festival reveals 12 films selected for its awards competition

Japan’s Niigata International Animation Film Festival (NIAFF) has announced 12 feature films that have been confirmed for the competition from 14 different countries.

The festival received 69 entries from 28 countries and regions, a majority of them being from Latin America and Middle East. The films incorporated diverse approaches in animation – fusion of rotoscoping and digital technologies, AI, traditional timelapse photography and stop-motion animation.

The films selected for the competition are:

Balentes

Clarice’s Dream

Ghost Cat Anzu

Living Large

Look Back

Memoir of a Snail

Olivia & The Clouds

Papercuts: My Life as an Indie Animator

Pelikan Blue

Pig That Survived Foot-And-Mouth Disease

The Worlds Divide

They Shot the Piano Player

NIAFF has announced the names of the three jury members who will evaluate the 12 nominated films for the festival’s awards. Spanish film producer Manuel Cristóbal, who is also an Annecy International Animation Film Festival-award winner, is the head of the jury. Other two members are American animator Christine Panushka and Japanese stop-motion producer Noriko Matsumoto.

The festival’s awards ceremony is scheduled from 15 to 20 March in the city of Niigata, Niigata Prefecture in Japan.