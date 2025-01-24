Nominations announced for the 97th Academy Awards

The Wild Robot

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science has announced the final nominations for the 97th Oscars. The Los Angeles wild fire had caused a delay in presenting the nominations. The nominations were announced in a live-streamed event by actor, writer and comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang.

Indian film Anuja backed by producer Guneet Monga and actress Priyanka Chopra will be the Indian representation at the Oscars 2025 in the Best Live Action Short Film category.

Below are the films nominated for the 97th Academy Awards:

Animated Feature Film

Flow (Nominees to be determined)

Inside Out 2 (Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen)

Memoir of a Snail (Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney)

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Nominees to be determined)

The Wild Robot (Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann)

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men (Nicolas Keppens and Brecht Van Elslande)

In the Shadow of the Cypress (Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi)

Magic Candies (Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio)

Wander to Wander (Nina Gantz and Stienette Bosklopper)

Yuck! (Loïc Espuche and Juliette Marquet)

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus (Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin and Shane Mahan)

Better Man (Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft and Peter Stubbs)

Dune: Part Two (Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story and Rodney Burke)

Wicked (Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk and Paul Corbould)

Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries (Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari and Hanna Aqvilin)

No Other Land (Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham)

Porcelain War (Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska and Paula DuPre’ Pesmen)

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat ( Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius and Rémi Grellety)

Sugarcane (Nominees to be determined)

Documentary Short Film

Death by Numbers (Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard)

I Am Ready, Warden (Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp)

Incident (Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven)

Instruments of a Beating Heart (Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari)

The Only Girl in the Orchestra (Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington)

International Feature Film

I’m Still Here (Brazil)

The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)

Emilia Pérez (France)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Flow (Latvia)

Best Picture

Anora (Alex Coco, Samantha Quan and Sean Baker, Producers)

The Brutalist (Nominees to be determined)

A Complete Unknown (Fred Berger, James Mangold and Alex Heineman, Producers)

Conclave (Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Michael A. Jackman, Producers)

Dune: Part Two (Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Denis Villeneuve, Producers)

Emilia Pérez (Nominees to be determined)

I’m Still Here (Nominees to be determined)

Nickel Boys (Nominees to be determined)

The Substance (Nominees to be determined)

Wicked (Nominees to be determined)

Live Action Short Film

A Lien (Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz)

Anuja (Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai)

I’m not a Robot (Victoria Warmerdam and Trent)

The Last Ranger (Cindy Lee and Darwin Shaw)

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent (Nebojša Slijepčević and Danijel Pek)

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Actor in Supporting Role

Yura Borisov (Anora)

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)

Gut Pearce (The Brutalist)

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)

Mikey Madison (Anora)

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)

Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)

Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)

Zoe Saldana (Emilia Pérez)

Cinematography

The Brutalist (Lol Crawley)

Dune: Part Two (Greig Fraser)

Emilia Pérez (Paul Guilhaume)

Maria (Ed Lachman)

Nosferatu (Jarin Blaschke)

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown (Arianne Phillips)

Conclave (Lisy Christl)

Gladiator II (Janty Yates and Dave Crossman)

Nosferatu (Linda Muir)

Wicked (Paul Tazewell)

Directing

Anora (Sean Baker)

The Brutalist (Brady Corbet)

A Complete Unknown (James Mangold)

Emilia Pérez (Jacques Audiard)

The Substance (Coralie Fargeat)

Makeup and Hairstyle

A Different Man (Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado)

Emilia Pérez (Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini)

Nosferatu( David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton)

The Substance (Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli)

Wicked (Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth)

Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist (Daniel Blumberg)

Conclave (Volker Bertelmann)

Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol and Camille)

Wicked (John Powell and Stephen Schwartz)

The Wild Robot (Kris Bowers)

Music (Original Song)

El Mal from Emilia Pérez (Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard)

The Journey from The Six Triple Eight (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)

Like a Bird from Sing Sing (Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada)

Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez (Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol)

Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late (Music and Lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt and Bernie Taupin)

Production Design

The Brutalist (Production Design: Judy Becker; Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia)

Conclave (Production Design: Suzie Davies; Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter

Dune: Part Two (Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau)

Nosferatu (Production Design: Craig Lathrop; Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová)

Wicked (Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales)

Sound

A Complete Unknown (Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey and David Giammarco)

Dune: Part Two (Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill)

Emilia Pérez (Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta)

Wicked (Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis)

The Wild Robot (Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo and Leff Lefferts)

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown (Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks)

Conclave (Screenplay by Peter Straughan)

Emilia Pérez (Screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi)

Nickel Boys (Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes)

Sing Sing (Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anora (Sean Baker)

The Brutalist (Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold)

A Real Pain (Jesse Eisenberg)

September 5 (Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David)

The Substance (Coralie Fargeat)

The Oscars will be held on 2 March 2025 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu and aired live in more than 200 territories worldwide.