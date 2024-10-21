All the winners of 26th DigiCon6 Asia Awards

After bringing talented creators from across Asia together on a stage, the 26th DigiCon6 Asia Awards announced the winners on 19 October 2024 in Tokyo, Japan. Among the winners were films from Hong Kong, Korea and Iran. The Grand Prize went to the Japanese animated short A Night at the Rest Area.

Organised by Tokyo Broadcasting System Television (TBS Japan), the DigiCon6 Asia Awards is a short film contest that celebrates the creativity of talented creators across Asia. The competition invites participation from a diverse range of regions. This year saw participation from China, Hong Kong, Iran, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, and Thailand. Each country’s top films (Gold winners) and their creators were invited to the event in Tokyo, where the films were screened on 18 October and the winners were announced the next day.

AnimationXpress continued its role as the official Indian representative for the prestigious event. After receiving over 135 entries, India’s jury members selected four winners, of which Phool Dei by Kartik Mahajan won India’s Gold and represented the country at the main event in Tokyo. India’s jury comprised IDC-IIT Powai professor of practice Dhimant Vyas; Whistling Woods International vice president & business head, CTO & emerging media head Chaitanya Chinchlikar; M2 Animation creative director Mahesh Holla and AnimationXpress founder, chairman & editor-in-chief Anil NM Wanvari.

Left: Lee Ka Yin; right: his film Wind Goes By

Below are all the Japan winners of 26th DigiCon6 Asia Awards:

Japan Gold

A Night at the Rest Area

Animation Best Art Award

Night Owl

Animation Best Character

Night Owl

Animation Best Story

Me, me, me, me

Special Jury Award

Our Divine Dogma

A Rabbit Slipping on Banana Peals: The Movie

Yobi and Amari

My Organs Lying on the Ground

Youth Award

Come Together [live-action]

Picto

Misuyama

Jeon Seung Bae and Fazlollahasadi Samaneh

Below are all the Asia winners of 26th DigiCon6 Asia Awards:

Best Live-Action Award

Kaanam (Sri Lanka) by Harsha Perera

Animation Best Art Award

Night Owl (Japan) by Lin Junjian

Animation Best Story Award

Wind Goes On (Hong Kong) by Lee Ka Yin

Special Jury Award

Battery Mommy (Korea) by Jeon Seung Bae

Playground (Iran) by Fazlollahasadi Samaneh