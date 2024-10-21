After bringing talented creators from across Asia together on a stage, the 26th DigiCon6 Asia Awards announced the winners on 19 October 2024 in Tokyo, Japan. Among the winners were films from Hong Kong, Korea and Iran. The Grand Prize went to the Japanese animated short A Night at the Rest Area.
Organised by Tokyo Broadcasting System Television (TBS Japan), the DigiCon6 Asia Awards is a short film contest that celebrates the creativity of talented creators across Asia. The competition invites participation from a diverse range of regions. This year saw participation from China, Hong Kong, Iran, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, and Thailand. Each country’s top films (Gold winners) and their creators were invited to the event in Tokyo, where the films were screened on 18 October and the winners were announced the next day.
AnimationXpress continued its role as the official Indian representative for the prestigious event. After receiving over 135 entries, India’s jury members selected four winners, of which Phool Dei by Kartik Mahajan won India’s Gold and represented the country at the main event in Tokyo. India’s jury comprised IDC-IIT Powai professor of practice Dhimant Vyas; Whistling Woods International vice president & business head, CTO & emerging media head Chaitanya Chinchlikar; M2 Animation creative director Mahesh Holla and AnimationXpress founder, chairman & editor-in-chief Anil NM Wanvari.
Below are all the Japan winners of 26th DigiCon6 Asia Awards:
Japan Gold
A Night at the Rest Area
Animation Best Art Award
Night Owl
Animation Best Character
Night Owl
Animation Best Story
Me, me, me, me
Special Jury Award
- Our Divine Dogma
- A Rabbit Slipping on Banana Peals: The Movie
- Yobi and Amari
- My Organs Lying on the Ground
Youth Award
- Come Together [live-action]
- Picto
- Misuyama
Below are all the Asia winners of 26th DigiCon6 Asia Awards:
Best Live-Action Award
Kaanam (Sri Lanka) by Harsha Perera
Animation Best Art Award
Night Owl (Japan) by Lin Junjian
Animation Best Story Award
Wind Goes On (Hong Kong) by Lee Ka Yin
Special Jury Award
- Battery Mommy (Korea) by Jeon Seung Bae
- Playground (Iran) by Fazlollahasadi Samaneh
Grand Prize
A Night at the Rest Area (Japan) by Saki Muramoto