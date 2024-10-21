Cartoon Network, Max and North America’s Lion Forge Entertainment released the trailer for Iyanu, an animated series based on Nigerian mythology, at New York Comic Con (NYCC).

The synopsis for the trailer reads: In this trailer, viewers are treated to a breathtaking introduction to the series’ captivating story based on Nigerian culture. The scene opens in a lush, vibrant landscape, where the main characters, Iyanu and Biyi, find themselves in a heart-pounding moment of peril when tranquillity is shattered by the thunderous charge of a wild rhino, a powerful symbol of nature’s raw force. Then, in a stunning display of courage and intuition, Iyanu channels the ancestral wisdom of her heritage, stopping the rhino in its tracks and unveiling her true nature as the chosen one.

The series is adapted from the graphic novel titled Iyanu: Child of Wonder by Nigerian author Roye Okupe and published by YouNeek Studios and Dark Horse Comics.

This trailer of the series made its debut during a panel “Iyanu: Lion Forge Brings African Fantasy to Cartoon Network” at NYCC. The event brought together key creative members behind the series, including the show’s creator, lead writer, voice director, and episodic director at the panel. This gathering offered attendees insights into the process of casting and directing animation and voice actors across the world, providing a glimpse into the production of the show.

Panellists from the Iyanu series included:

Roye Okupe – creator, executive producer and showrunner

Paula Gammon Wilson – voice and casting director for Iyanu (Pepsqually VO and Sound Design)

Darnell Johnson – episodic director

Brandon Easton – story editor and writer

Karama Horne – moderator – Lion Forge integrated marketing lead

Iyanu will premiere in spring 2025 on Cartoon Network and Max in the US, and will stream exclusively on streaming service Showmax across 44 African countries.

Lion Forge Entertainment (LFE) is an animation and live action studio based in Los Angeles, California and was founded in 2019 by David Steward II as a platform that focuses on diverse storytelling for kids, families, and young adults.