iQOO strengthens its e-sports association by adding ‘FreeFireMax’, ‘Pokemon Unite’ and ‘MOBA Legends’

High-performance smartphone brand iQOO is further strengthening its association with e-sports by adding new teams across three of the biggest e-sports games in India- FreeFireMax, Pokemon Unite, and Moba Legends.
This collaboration will be the first-of-its-kind, making iQOO the only brand to enter these games. The new teams supported by iQOO are Total Gaming Esports & TSG X OG for FreeFireMax, S8UL & Revenant XSpark for Pokemon Unite, and Moba Legends.
Teams will be branded as ‘iQOOxTeam’ across all e-sports tournaments. Also, team names and official channels will feature iQOO as part of the partnership. The iQOO logo will feature prominently on team jerseys, further enhancing visibility.
iQOO already has a strong association with BGMI and has recently held one of the biggest esports tournaments called iQOO Battlegrounds Series, backed by a prize pool of Rs one crore. iQOO has been supporting esports since its inception in 2020, and the brand is further strengthening its commitment towards esports talent and providing a platform for esports athletes to compete at top-tier competitions.
With gaming now a key benchmark of smartphone performance, iQOO’s product lineup across the Flagship, Neo, and Z Series is designed to meet the diverse needs of performance enthusiasts at every price point. The smartphone brand has carved a niche for itself within the gaming community by involving esports professionals in product R&D to build devices that combine unmatched performance, speed, and reliability, which are fit for professional gaming.