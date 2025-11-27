News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
S8UL Esports has onboarded the smartphone brand iQOO as the title sponsor for its Pokémon Unite and Moba Legends 5v5 rosters. Extending this support to S8UL’s newly signed rosters, the brand will equip athletes with its smartphones to enhance their training and tournament preparation.
As part of the partnership, the iQOO logo will feature prominently on the front of the team jerseys, and both rosters will now compete under the names iQOO S8UL Pokémon Unite and iQOO S8UL Moba Legends 5v5.
S8UL Esports co-founder and CEO Animesh Agarwal said, “iQOO has been with S8UL for a long time, starting with our BGMI team, and their support has played an important role in our journey. Extending this partnership to our Pokémon Unite and Moba Legends 5v5 teams is a natural next step as we grow across more titles.”
S8UL’s Pokémon Unite team, led by captain Manmohan “AllMight” Singh and comprising Rahul “Kyurem” Sharad Lavhate, Deep “Snowyy” Patel, Adnan “Badshahh” Badshah and Rudra “ReX” Narayan Nayak, is regarded as the top roster in the South Asia region. The team has claimed three regional championships in the last three years and has consistently represented India on the international stage at the Pokémon Unite World Championship.
The organisation’s newly signed Moba Legends 5v5 roster team includes in-game leader Mohammad “Apex” Saad, Abhijeet “Abhi” Katkar, Mehta “J” Jay, Chirag “Radium” Singh, Debasish “Anti” Sana and Anush “Fear” N. Apex notably competed at the MLBB Mid Season Cup 2024 at the Esports World Cup, which featured a US $3 million prize pool.
The newly branded iQOO S8UL Pokémon Unite roster will be the first to step into action, competing at the Pokémon Unite Asia Champions League 2026 – India from 29 November.