Japanese Film Festival set for eight city run in India

The Japan Foundation has announced the Japanese Film Festival (JFF) 2025–26, which is set to run across eight Indian cities beginning this December, with PVR Inox as the venue partner and Geek Pictures India as the creative partner.
The Japanese Film Festival was launched in 2016, initially taking place across Southeast Asia and Australia before extending to India and China the following year. Since then, the festival has screened a mix of contemporary releases and established titles in several Indian cities, with some films also made available for online viewing.
In 2024, the festival was held in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Guwahati, where audiences responded positively to the range of films presented. That year also saw the first collaboration with Mela! Mela! Anime Japan!! in Delhi, featuring a programme dedicated entirely to anime films. In addition, a special screening of Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama (English version) was included, adding further significance to the edition.
This year too, JFF will collaborate with Mela! Mela! Anime Japan!!, presenting a line‑up of anime films for audiences on the big screen.
The 2025-26 India schedule for the JFF is as follows:
