Guru Studio’s sci-fi short animated film ‘Space Between Stars’ is streaming on Dust

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
The acclaimed animated short film from Guru Studio, Space Between Stars premiered yesterday worldwide exclusively on Dust, the leading hub for premium sci-fi storytelling. In addition to its millions of subscribers on YouTube, Dust also operates Alien Nation, a free streaming tv channel available on The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Sling TV Freestream, LG Channels, Pluto TV, Tubi, Freevee, Vizio Watchfree+, Xumo, CW, DirectTV, and Fubo.
Space Between Stars is a mesmerising science fiction fable produced by Guru Studio and written and directed by Samuel W. Bradley, following a group of ethereal creatures as they navigate an abandoned space station. The 10-minute short explores the nature of conflict through striking design, emotive performances, and a hauntingly beautiful score by award-winning composer Jim Guthrie (Nobody Saves the World, Sword and Sworcery, Planet Coaster).
Following a very successful festival run a few years ago at the Berlin Sci-Fi Filmfest, the Ottawa International Animation Festival, Siggraph, Animation Block Party, and Animation Dingle, the film premiered in Canada on the CBC Gem streaming service.
The short film brought together a team of veteran artists at Guru where they developed a custom pipeline blending 2D and 3D animation. The result is a visually arresting world that bridges painterly illustration with cinematic depth.
Space Between Stars was originally created through Guru Studio’s Short Film Program, an internal initiative to discover and nurture new voices in animation. Selected from dozens of pitches across the studio, the film marked Bradley’s directorial debut and showcases Guru’s continued commitment to creative experimentation and storytelling innovation.
Fans can now watch Space Between Stars streaming exclusively on Dust.