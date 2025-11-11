Amazon Prime and Dish TV Group join hands to offer Prime Lite benefits to customers

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Dish TV, one of India’s leading content distribution groups, has collaborated with Amazon Prime to bring Prime Lite benefits to its customers, underscoring its commitment to innovation, convenience, and customer value.
This association spans Dish Group’s entire ecosystem- DTH services, Watcho streaming platform, VZY Smart TVs, and extensive ISP partner network, under which eligible Dish customers will have seamless access to Prime Video’s premium entertainment library of award-winning Indian and international originals, blockbuster movies, and more, on a single device of their choice, in HD quality. Alongside unlimited entertainment, Prime members also enjoy shopping benefits like free unlimited same-day/next-day delivery on eligible offers, and early access to shopping events like Prime Day.
With a strong presence across DTH and OTT, Dish TV’s ecosystem includes its pioneering DTH brands – Dish TV and D2H, the Watcho OTT Super App, and the creator-driven FLIQS platform. The recent launch of VZY Smart TVs has further expanded its footprint into connected entertainment devices, offering viewers a complete, integrated experience. By integrating Prime Lite, Dish TV continues to deliver on its commitment to provide unmatched value, innovation, and entertainment to millions of Indian households, blending Dish TV’s DTH legacy with next-generation streaming technology to deliver a truly seamless and immersive entertainment experience.
Prime Video offers consumers access to the largest selection of the latest and exclusive Indian and international movies and TV shows, award-winning Amazon Original series, stand-up comedy, most popular kids’ shows, and more – all with the ease of finding what they love to watch in one place, with a world-class customer experience. The service includes titles available in multiple Indian languages alongside a diverse collection of international content making it India’s most loved entertainment destination.
Prime Lite will be available to Dish TV customers in multiple ways:
Speaking about the collaboration, Dish TV India CEO and executive director Manoj Dobhal said, “Entertainment today is all about accessibility, simplicity, and personalisation. Dish TV has always believed in empowering our viewers with the freedom to choose how and where they watch content. Partnering with Amazon Prime, renowned for its vast library of movies, series, and acclaimed Originals worldwide, strengthens our commitment to delivering world-class entertainment experiences across every screen. With this integration, we are bringing premium content, and cutting-edge technology together to make entertainment truly effortless and enjoyable for every Indian home.”
“At Prime Video, our goal is to continuously enhance how customers across India discover and enjoy entertainment, across our extensive slate of Indian and international Originals, movies, and series,” said Prime Video India SVOD business director & head Shilangi Mukherji. “Collaborating with Dish TV Group enables us to widen that reach even further, while also giving customers access to the added shopping and shipping value of Prime Lite, like free unlimited same-day/next-day delivery on eligible offers, and early access to shopping events like Prime Day and more.”
Through this partnership with Amazon Prime, Dish TV strengthens its commitment to redefining how India experiences entertainment- bringing together world-class content, cutting-edge technology, and unmatched value for every home.